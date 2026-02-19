Parents at Wellsville High School notified of list of threats to students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents at Wellsville High School in Wellsville, Kansas, were notified earlier this week of the discovery of a list of students threatened.

In the letter to parents, district officials said students at the school notified administrators Tuesday after they came across the list.

The district said the discovery of the letter and subsequent investigation took place outside of the school day and was not on school property.

District officials launched an investigation and believe the list was created in October 2025 or earlier.

“Student safety is our highest priority, and we will work with the Wellsville Police Department to support the investigation and keep students safe,” the district said in the letter.

