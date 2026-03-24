Park Hill High School senior killed in March 22 car crash on Missouri 45 Highway in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A senior at Park Hill High School died March 22 in a single-vehicle crash on Missouri 45 Highway near Farley in Platte County.

Tessa Walker, 18, was one of four passengers in a 2024 BMW M4 driven by an 18-year-old male from Riverside.

A Platte County Sheriff's Office news release states the car was going south on Missouri 45 Highway when it ran off the road south of North Main Street in rural Platte County.

The car overturned and caught fire.

The driver and the three other passengers suffered minor to serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office news release.

The sheriff's office is investigating what led to the crash.

"The Park Hill School District grieves with the family and friends of Tessa Walker, who died on Sunday, March 22," the school district wrote in a bulletin.

The bulletin states Tessa was a dedicated student and a talented athlete, active in volleyball, girls’ flag football and track.

She was also a standout in the classroom, where she was a dedicated member of the AVID college-readiness program for all four years, according to the bulletin.

"Her hard work earned her several honors, including academic scholarships from Northwest Missouri State University, the Park Hill Education Foundation and KC Scholars, as well as an A+ Scholarship. She was looking forward to attending Northwest this fall," the bulletin states.

In addition to her contributions and achievements at school, Tessa worked with the Midwest Innocence Project through Park Hill’s Professional Studies program.

“Tessa was special to so many at Park Hill High School; her passing leaves a hole in countless hearts,” said Lindsey Hood, Park Hill High School girls volleyball coach and a teacher at the high school.

A memorial service for Tessa will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2026, at Vineyard Church, located at 12300 Arrowhead Trafficway, in Kansas City, Missouri.

There will be no formal visitation.

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