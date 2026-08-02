Parkville man, 25, drowns Saturday at Moonshine Beach on Table Rock Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old man from Parkville died Saturday afternoon when he drowned at Moonshine Beach on Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that at around 1:20 p.m., the man swam from the shoreline, struggled, dropped beneath the water level, and did not resurface.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

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