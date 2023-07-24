Parkville man drowns Sunday night at Smithville Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Parkville, Missouri, man drowned at the Smithville Lake near Little Platte Park in Parkville, Missouri.

32-year-old Bektemir Yusupov was swimming in the lake and did not resurface, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The swimmer's body was located and transported for examination.

MSHP Troop D said this is the third drowning its responded to this year and the second this month.

