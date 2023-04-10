Passenger charged in disturbance that forced flight to divert to KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger on board an Alaska Airlines flight last week is facing federal charges for a disturbance that forced the flight to divert to Kansas City International Airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the United States District Court District of Western Missouri charged Chloe DaSilva, 32, with one count of interfering with a flight attendant.

DaSilva was on board Alaska Airlines Flight 456 that took off from San Francisco International Airport just before 1 a.m. Friday bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

According to court documents filed Friday, investigators spoke to several passengers who said that DaSilva became verbally abusive to a male flight attendant. At least one passenger was asked to assist in restraining DaSilva, during which a flight attendant used zip ties.

The pilot in charge of the flight told investigators that the disturbance took place as the flight was about 80 to 100 miles southwest of Kansas City. The pilot and the first officer decided to divert the plane to Kansas City, where it landed without further incident at 4:23 a.m.

On Monday, prosecutors asked a federal judge to continue to detain DaSilva pending a detention hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

—

