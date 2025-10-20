Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Passenger ejected, killed in box truck crash Monday afternoon near Waverly, Missouri

Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger in a box truck died Monday afternoon near Waverly, Missouri, when the truck overturned and he was ejected, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on eastbound U.S. 24 Highway west of Missouri Highway BB.

A preliminary investigation by MSHP found the truck ran off the right side of the highway, came back on the highway and overturned.

The driver was also ejected from the truck.

No word on the severity of the driver's injuries.

