Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash at 210, N Kimball Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Missouri 210 Highway and N. Kimball Drive just after midnight.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to the crash just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a blue Suzuki Reno was eastbound on 210.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a large concrete traffic signal pole.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

