Passenger sent to hospital in critical condition; police suspect driver may have been impaired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a crash that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition.

The crash occurred around 12:52 p.m. Saturday near the northbound Interstate 435 and Interstate 35 split.

A Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed north on I-435 when it ran off the roadway from the curve of the interstate ramp.

The Ford hit a concrete barrier before traveling across the northbound lanes of travel. The vehicle left the roadway again and collided with a concrete barrier before overturning.

The rear passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car. The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and is at the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the front seat declined treatment at the scene.

KCPD said it is investigating the crash and suspected impairment of the driver.

I-435 at the I-35 split was closed for about three hours and has since reopened.

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