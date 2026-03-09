Passenger struck, killed after exiting vehicle while in motion in Jefferson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a passenger was hit by another vehicle after exiting the vehicle they were in while it was in motion Sunday just north of Valley Falls, Kansas.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday as two vehicles were side by side, driving east on Half Mound Road near Coal Creek Road.

A rear passenger in the first vehicle exited the vehicle as it was still traveling down the road, and the passenger was struck by the second vehicle.

The passenger died as a result, according to a KHP crash report .

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.