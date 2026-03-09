Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Passenger struck, killed after exiting vehicle while in motion in Jefferson County

Kansas Highway Patrol
KSHB
Kansas Highway Patrol
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a passenger was hit by another vehicle after exiting the vehicle they were in while it was in motion Sunday just north of Valley Falls, Kansas.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday as two vehicles were side by side, driving east on Half Mound Road near Coal Creek Road.

A rear passenger in the first vehicle exited the vehicle as it was still traveling down the road, and the passenger was struck by the second vehicle.

The passenger died as a result, according to a KHP crash report.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us