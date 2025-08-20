Passenger thrown out of open door of speeding Ford Mustang Tuesday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger riding in a Ford Mustang was critically injured Tuesday evening after they were thrown out of the car through an open door.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the driver of the Mustang was speeding west on Red Bridge Road with the passenger door open.

When the driver made a quick turn from westbound Red Bridge to southbound Bennington Avenue, the passenger was ejected from the car.

The passenger struck a concrete curb.

Police say the passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation, which includes reviewing whether the driver was impaired, is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.