Passengers evacuated after American Airlines flight lands at KMCI with report of smoke in cockpit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries have been reported after the pilots of an American Airlines flight landed at Kansas City International Airport after reporting smoke in the cockpit.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said crews received the call to respond to the airport around 3:23 p.m. after the pilots on American Airlines Flight 5318, with service from Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. to KCI, radioed in their report.

The plane, a CRJ-900 with 76 customers and four crew, landed without incident.

After coming to a stop, passengers were evacuated from the plane to allow firefighters to investigate the cause of the smoke report.

Evacuated passengers were transported by Kansas City Aviation Department buses back to the terminal.

The KCFD spokesperson said fire crews were not able to locate the source of the smoke.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we are sorry for their experience," an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to KSHB 41 News.

KCFD crews started to clear the scene just after 4 p.m., with KCI operations returning to normal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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