Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested in Tyler, Texas, on suspicion of DWI

Smith County, Texas, Jail
Posted at 3:09 PM, Feb 04, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving while under the influence for the third or more time.

Mahomes, 53, was arrested by the Tyler, Texas, Police Department and booked on Feb. 3, 2024.

Mahomes remained booked as of Sunday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.

Court information was not immediately available.

Mahomes is the father to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

