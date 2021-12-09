Patrol: Missouri deputy fatally shot knife-wielding woman

HERMITAGE, Mo. — A western Missouri deputy shot and killed a woman who reportedly attacked another person with a knife, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The deadly encounter happened Wednesday morning in the town of Hermitage when Hickory County sheriff's deputies were called around 9 a.m. to a domestic disturbance, Springfield television station KYTV reported .

The State Patrol said a deputy on the scene of the disturbance shot a 42-year-old woman after witnessing the woman attack another resident with a knife.

Officials have not released the name of the woman killed or the deputy who fired the shot.

Hermitage is a town of about 450 that lies about 105 miles (169 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

