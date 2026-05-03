Peculiar police investigating Saturday night homicide; suspect still at large

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Peculiar Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead Saturday night.

At around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Peculiar police were called to the 500 block of Schug Avenue for a report of shots fired at a gathering at the Peculiar Lions Community Building.

Once on scene, officers saw many people leaving the area.

Police said a single gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

While a search was conducted in the surrounding areas using drones, a helicopter, and a canine, the suspect was not found.

The suspect is not believed to be in the Peculiar area and is not considered a threat, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.