Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car early Monday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by the driver of a car early Monday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say they received a call about a crash just after midnight Monday near the intersection of NE Vivion Road and N. Lister Avenue.

Police believe a driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Vivion when the driver struck a pedestrian who was in the southernmost lane of Vivion Road.

Police say after striking the pedestrian, the driver left the scene without stopping.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

