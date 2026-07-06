Pedestrian critically injured after being struck Monday in Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday after they were struck by a car in Prairie Village.

First responders were called just after 11 a.m. Monday to W. 79th Street between Rosewood and Nall on reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

A Johnson County MED-ACT spokesperson said paramedics located the pedestrian and transported them for treatment of critical, life-threatening injuries.

Prairie Village police asked motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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