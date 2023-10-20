Pedestrian critically injured after struck by car in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police say a woman walking on a sidewalk Friday morning was critically injured after she was struck by a car.

Just before 10 a.m., first responders were called to an area near Monrovia Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway on a crash involving several vehicles.

An initial investigation indicates a driver of a vehicle crashed into the pedestrian and three parked cars.

The pedestrian, identified as a woman in her 60s, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The case of the crash remains under investigation.

