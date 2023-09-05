Pedestrian critically injured in Labor Day hit-and-run crash at 24th Street, Jackson Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday night at 24th Street and Jackson Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Labor Day.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a dark-colored SUV was traveling on northbound Jackson Avenue when the driver struck a Black male pedestrian walking in the street, just south of 24th Street.

The SUV dragged the pedestrian a distance and fled the scene after the pedestrian was removed from the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

