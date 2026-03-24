Pedestrian critically injured when hit by SUV Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV near an intersection in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

Just before 2:55 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to an injury crash in the area of 43rd Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police said a white Ford SUV was traveling northbound on Blue Ridge Cutoff from Raytown Road in the middle lane.

Near the intersection of 43rd Terrace, in the area of a bus stop, a pedestrian began crossing the street from the east side.

The SUV driver could not avoid the pedestrian and struck him with the right front portion of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors to the accident, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.