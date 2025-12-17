Pedestrian critically injured when hit by SUV Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after being hit Tuesday afternoon by a Buick SUV in an intersection in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the incident happened at 4:20 p.m. at Northeast Pleasant Valley Road and North Brighton Avenue.

The pedestrian was crossing North Brighton Avenue in a marked crosswalk from the west to the east, according to a police news release.

A silver Buick Envision making a left turn from westbound Northeast Pleasant Valley Road to the southbound lanes of North Brighton Avenue.

The pedestrian was hit and run over by the SUV, according to the police department news release.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Buick Envision stopped immediately, police said.

