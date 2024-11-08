Pedestrian killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A female pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a pickup truck at Interstate 35 and Lone Elm Road in Olathe.



Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the 37-year-old woman unresponsive, according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department.

She died a short time later.

The 57-year-old man who drove the pickup truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, the news release states.

Police did not release the woman's name Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the accident should call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.