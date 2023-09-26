Pedestrian dies in crash Monday evening on US 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died in a collision Monday evening on U.S. 40 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri.

The pedestrian was on the south side of U.S. 40 and walked into the eastbound lanes around 7:43 p.m., per KCPD.

A red GMC Sierra driving east struck the pedestrian on the front right side of the vehicle, just east of Phelps Road.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police.

The driver was not injured in the collision.

KCPD is investigating the fatal crash.

