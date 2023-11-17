Pedestrian hit and killed Thursday night on U.S. 40 Highway in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Thursday night after being hit by an SUV while trying to cross U.S. 40 Highway in Independence.

Police said the collision happened just before 6 p.m. near 36th Terrace.

The Hyundai Tuscon was going east on U.S. 40 Highway when it struck the pedestrian.

The driver stopped and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died at a hospital.

