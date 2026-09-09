Pedestrian hit by vehicle while trying to cross U.S. 40 Highway Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A black Hyundai hit and critically hit a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon as the pedestrian tried to cross U.S. 40 Highway near White Avenue in east Kansas City, Missouri.

A news release from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department states the pedestrian tried to cross U.S. 40 Highway from the south to the north.

The Hyundai was going west and tried to avoid the pedestrian, but hit him, police said.

The driver of Hyundai stopped and spoke with police officers about the incident.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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