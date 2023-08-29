Pedestrian hit in middle of the road in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a pedestrian hit in the road.

Police say a black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound through the alleyway near 27th and Belleview and failed to see the pedestrian.

The SUV struck and ran over the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured and the investigation is ongoing.

