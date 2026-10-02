Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Gillham Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle after running into traffic Friday afternoon near 31st Street and Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said that just after 1 p.m. Friday, the pedestrian was traveling across Gillham Plaza not in a marked crosswalk and ran into oncoming traffic.
The person was hit by a white Toyota Prius driving north on Gillham Plaza.
The individual sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, according to KCPD.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
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