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Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Gillham Plaza

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle after running into traffic Friday afternoon near 31st Street and Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said that just after 1 p.m. Friday, the pedestrian was traveling across Gillham Plaza not in a marked crosswalk and ran into oncoming traffic.

The person was hit by a white Toyota Prius driving north on Gillham Plaza.

The individual sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, according to KCPD.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

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