Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in hit-and-run Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri's historic Northeast neighborhood.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. at Independence and Brighton avenues.

Police said the driver did not stop after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

