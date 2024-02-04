Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run crash at 18th, Hardesty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near East 18th Street and Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian exited a KCATA bus on the west side of Hardesty Avenue, south of E 18th Street.

The pedestrian attempted to cross to the east side of Hardesty and was struck by a dark-colored SUV or van.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, driving on southbound Hardesty before turning west onto 23rd Street.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

