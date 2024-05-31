Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash near 18th, Indiana in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 7:40 p.m. Thursday, the pedestrian was crossing 18th Street at Indiana Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the pedestrian was struck and dragged by an unknown vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe the vehicle may have been traveling west on 18th or turning onto westbound 18th Street from southbound Indiana Avenue.

KCPD is investigating the collision.

