Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at 24th, Claremont in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating the death of a pedestrian Saturday in a hit-and-run at the intersection of 24th Street and Claremont Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 5:15 p.m. on reports of a person found in the roadway.

When officers arrived at the scene, a dead male was located.

Investigation into the collision led police to determine the male was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking through the area. The vehicle then fled the scene.

IPD urges anyone with information about the driver or vehicle to contact 816-836-3600.

