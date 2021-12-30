Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.
Police said the incident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street.
A caller told police there was a body in the street.
Officers arrived and found the victim.
No other information about the crash or the victim was available Wednesday night.
