Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the incident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street.

A caller told police there was a body in the street.

Officers arrived and found the victim.

No other information about the crash or the victim was available Wednesday night.

