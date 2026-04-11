Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on Interstate 435 at Quivira Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning on Interstate 435 near Quivira Road.

The incident occurred around 3:33 a.m. Saturday as the first vehicle merged onto eastbound I-435 from northbound Interstate 35 and started changing lanes to the left. Vehicle one struck a pedestrian walking westbound in the third lane, per a press release from OPPD.

A second vehicle then struck the pedestrian, who was laying on the ground after the initial collision with vehicle one.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Overland Park Traffic Unit at 913-890-1437.

—