Pedestrian sent to hospital, Lee Boulevard closed following crash in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A portion of Lee Boulevard in Leawood was closed for nearly three hours after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Thursday morning.

The Leawood, Kansas, Police Department responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Lee Boulevard.

The crash occurred as a woman was crossing the street in an area that doesn’t have a crosswalk and was struck by a southbound vehicle. The northbound traffic was stopped, per a press release from Leawood police.

Speed does not seem to be a factor, according to a preliminary investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Lee Boulevard was temporarily closed from 83rd Street to 85th Terrace.

A social media update from police says the roadway is now back open.

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