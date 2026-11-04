Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit late Tuesday night in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries late Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash in Independence.

It occurred around 10:58 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Noland Road and East 42nd Street, according to an Independence Police Department news release.

Officers found a man in the roadway upon arrival. He was taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive at this time.

Police quickly found a potential suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

The news release said the driver of that vehicle is cooperating with police.

The crash is under investigation.

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