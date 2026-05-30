Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday.

The incident occurred around 4:28 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 31st Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A red Acura TL was driving west on 31st Street as a black Mercedes GT53 was entering the roadway from a private driveway. A pedestrian was crossing Wabash Avenue around the same time as the collision between the two vehicles, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

KCPD reports the Mercedes failed to yield to traffic and was hit by the Acura, causing the Mercedes to spin. The rear of the Mercedes then struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for critical injuries. The two drivers did not sustain any injuries, per KCPD.

Police are investigating.

—