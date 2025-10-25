Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Westport, Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Westport Road and Main Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Authorities responded just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday to a reported injury collision/pedestrian struck with critical injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Main Street from west to east in a marked crosswalk with a red traffic control signal.

While the pedestrian was crossing, a black GMC Sierra pickup was making a right turn from eastbound Westport Road to southbound Main Street.

The driver of the GMC made the turn and struck the pedestrian, throwing the pedestrian to the concrete.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the GMC stopped immediately and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian is still in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation into the accident closed Main Street for about 90 minutes and suspended KC Streetcar operations in the area.

The street has since reopened and operations for the KC Streetcar have resumed.

