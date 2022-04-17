Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Paseo, Emanuel Cleaver II boulevards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision around 3 p.m. Saturday near Paseo, Emanuel Cleaver II boulevards.
An unknown silver vehicle heading eastbound turned north onto Paseo Boulevard through a red light.
In doing so, the silver vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Paseo Boulevard from west to east, not inside a crosswalk, according to police.
The driver of the silver vehicle continued north on Paseo after the collision.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
