Pedestrian struck and killed early Saturday by pickup truck in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died Saturday morning after being struck by a pickup truck near a busy Independence intersection.

Police said the incident happened about 2 a.m. on U.S. 40 Highway east of Crysler Avenue when the driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck struck a pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian died at the scene.

A witness told police the pedestrian was walking in a lane of traffic when hit by the truck, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

