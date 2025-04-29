Pedestrian struck and killed in hit-and-run crash Monday in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Monday while on the left shoulder of Missouri 210 Highway.

Investigators are trying to determine what time the pedestrian was struck.

Officers were sent about 4:30 p.m. to Missouri 210 Highway and North Choteau Trafficway and found the victim dead in the grassy center median, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department report.

The pedestrian was standing or walking on the left shoulder of westbound Missouri 210 Highway when hit by the vehicle.

No description of the vehicle involved has been released.

The victim's name was not released Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.