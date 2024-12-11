Pedestrian struck and killed Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Tuesday night after being hit by an SUV while crossing a busy street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the accident happened at 10:50 p.m. at East 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was in the middle of East 63rd Street when hit by the SUV.

The SUV driver was going west on East 63rd Street when the accident happened, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police department's accident investigators.

This was the 89th traffic death in 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

There had been 98 traffic deaths at this time last year in KCMO.



