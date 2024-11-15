Pedestrian struck at I-70 & Central Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck at I-70 EB and Central Avenue early Friday morning.

KCK police were called to the scene just before 5 a.m.

A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

He has been transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The ramp from I-70EB to Central Avenue has been shut down while an investigation is underway.

