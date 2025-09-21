Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles on I-35 north of Armour Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles overnight in Clay County.

Authorities were called around 3:40 a.m. Sunday to Interstate 35 just north of Armour Road.

A 35-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was walking on the interstate when he was struck by a 2000 Honda Accord. MSHP said the 55-year-old driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries.

Shortly after, the pedestrian was struck again by a 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, per MSHP.

The North Kansas City Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

