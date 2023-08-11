Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Friday morning collision in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at AA Highway and Graham Ridge.

The pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle and is in critical condition at a local hospital, per BSPD.

The driver of the motor vehicle sustained minor injuries.

