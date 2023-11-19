Pedestrian struck, critically injured in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing St. John Avenue in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday evening, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Officers responded around 5:32 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck with life-threatening injuries near the intersection of St. John Avenue and White Avenue.

Investigation efforts found the pedestrian left the sidewalk and walked in front of an eastbound Toyota RAV4. The collision caused the pedestrian to be thrown onto the pavement, per KCPD.

The driver of the Toyota stopped immediately after the collision. They were not injured.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition as of Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

