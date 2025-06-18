Pedestrian struck, killed by train Wednesday afternoon in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a train in Olathe Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:06 p.m., officers from the Olathe Police Department were dispatched to West Elm Street and South Kansas Avenue about a train striking a pedestrian.

Officers arrived and found an adult male dead.

Police said there will be traffic delays from Kansas Avenue and Elm Street to Kansas Avenue and Harold Street due to the railroad being closed as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

