Pedestrian struck, killed early Thursday on I-435 in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a pedestrian walking on Interstate 435 was struck and killed early Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Investigators say around 1:15 a.m., the pedestrian was walking in a lane of northbound I-435 just south of Gregory Boulevard when they were struck by the driver of a Ford Focus.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and declared the pedestrian deceased.

The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The northbound lanes of I-435 were closed for three hours while investigators reviewed the incident. The highway was reopened before Thursday morning’s rush hour.

