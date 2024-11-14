Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 & Wornall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed at EB I-435 and Wornall Road early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 6 a.m. Thursday on a crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian was struck, and died at the scene.

The right lane of the highway was blocked while the investigation got underway.

