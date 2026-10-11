Pedestrian struck, killed on K-7 Highway in Bonner Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening on K-7 Highway in Bonner Springs, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At around 7:50 p.m., a Chevrolet was traveling northbound in the right lane of K-7 Highway.

A male pedestrian, later identified as 24-year-old Dakota Panzica of Springfield, was crossing the roadway heading eastbound.

The Chevrolet then struck Panzica, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevrolet driver, a 35-year-old man from Leavenworth, had no reported injuries.

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