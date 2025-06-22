Pedestrian struck, killed on US 71 in Kansas City while standing next to tow truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

According to police, the pedestrian’s vehicle suffered a mechanical issue on northbound U.S. 71 Highway at E. 39th Street and ordered a tow truck.

Around 12:20 a.m., while standing next to the tow truck, an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not remain on the scene. The pedestrian was declared deceased.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

