Pedestrian struck, killed overnight near I-29, NW Barry Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed overnight near Interstate 29 and NW Barry Road, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers were called to the area just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation into the incident revealed a woman was walking southbound on I-29 when she was struck by an SUV in the No. 2 lane.

Police said the impact sent the woman into the third and fourth lanes, where she was run over by two other vehicles.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

All vehicles stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Police reported no drivers or occupants were injured, and there were no signs any of the drivers were impaired.

